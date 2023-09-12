Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,751,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 45,896 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.7% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $179,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $45.18. 5,645,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,609,117. The stock has a market cap of $186.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.