Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,751,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 45,896 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.7% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $179,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Stock Performance
Comcast stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $45.18. 5,645,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,609,117. The stock has a market cap of $186.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 73.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.
Get Our Latest Report on Comcast
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
