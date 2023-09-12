CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Bank of America raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total transaction of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CME traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.35. 143,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,486. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.43 and its 200-day moving average is $189.13. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

