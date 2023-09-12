CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $4.19

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.35. CleanSpark shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 1,784,248 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $671.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.20 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 73.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $32,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $48,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

