Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,197,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,939 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,421,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

CSCO traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $56.52. 3,834,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,412,332. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $230.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,210 shares of company stock worth $3,276,884. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

