Cibus (CBUS) and Its Peers Critical Review

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cibus to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Cibus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cibus has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus’ competitors have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus Competitors 214 505 532 62 2.34

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 32.45%. Given Cibus’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cibus has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $323,000.00 -$16.89 million -0.93 Cibus Competitors $4.86 billion $910.98 million 5.61

Cibus’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Cibus Competitors -1,025.19% -21.52% -22.15%

Summary

Cibus competitors beat Cibus on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

