CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Gap Up to $20.11

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.11, but opened at $20.57. CareTrust REIT shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 54,409 shares trading hands.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 63.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 77.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 366.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth about $548,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

