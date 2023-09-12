Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on September 29th

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

CCSO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

About Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

