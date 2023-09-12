Brokerages Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Target Price at C$1.36

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.37.

TWM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$454.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.95. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of C$508.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$575.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.1599402 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

