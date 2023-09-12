Brokerages Set OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Target Price at $10.00

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OmniAb

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OmniAb

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,396.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OmniAb by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after buying an additional 1,090,237 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth about $13,908,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth about $11,776,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,959,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of OmniAb by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,832,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OABI opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. OmniAb has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $615.69 million, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of -0.55.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. Analysts predict that OmniAb will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About OmniAb

(Get Free Report

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.