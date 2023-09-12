Brokerages Set Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target at $40.50

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

OZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bank OZK by 105.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bank OZK by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $46,878,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,460,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

