Brokerages Set Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Target Price at $65.00

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adevinta ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Adevinta ASA

OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

