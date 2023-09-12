Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.7% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Broadcom worth $649,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $8.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $850.97. 409,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,018. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $875.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $756.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $351.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.