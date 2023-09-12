boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 46.63 ($0.58).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.06) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of boohoo group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOO

boohoo group Stock Performance

About boohoo group

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 33.89 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £430.42 million, a PE ratio of -566.50 and a beta of 1.82. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 60.94 ($0.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.49.

(Get Free Report

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.