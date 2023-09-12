BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOKF. Stephens increased their price target on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,989.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 39.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $531.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

