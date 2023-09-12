BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BigCommerce

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 287,816 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,068,118.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $273,631.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $209,635.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 287,816 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,068,118.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,598 shares of company stock worth $3,458,014. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at $50,512,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,491 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 85.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,230,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,052 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $10,127,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The company has a market cap of $818.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.83. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 163.40%. The firm had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About BigCommerce

(Get Free Report

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.