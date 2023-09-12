Barclays Raises Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $50.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.64.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $43.83 on Friday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 87,100.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 76.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

