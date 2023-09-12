Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives $10.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush cut Atreca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atreca by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Atreca by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 77,798 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Atreca has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atreca will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

