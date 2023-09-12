Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,307 shares during the quarter. Assured Guaranty accounts for 0.9% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE:AGO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.09. 29,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,816. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.54). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In related news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,320,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

