Analyzing Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of ProKidney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of ProKidney shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ProKidney and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A -7.33% Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -1,790.06% -118.08%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A N/A -$108.03 million ($0.54) -15.46 Taysha Gene Therapies $9.60 million 23.50 -$166.01 million ($2.29) -1.53

This table compares ProKidney and Taysha Gene Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ProKidney has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taysha Gene Therapies. ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ProKidney and Taysha Gene Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 1 5 0 2.83 Taysha Gene Therapies 0 4 8 0 2.67

ProKidney presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 83.63%. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus price target of $8.09, suggesting a potential upside of 131.17%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than ProKidney.

Summary

ProKidney beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.