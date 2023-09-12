Analyzing American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREBW) and NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) and NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of NIKE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of NIKE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get American Rebel alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Rebel and NIKE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A NIKE 3 9 22 0 2.56

Earnings & Valuation

NIKE has a consensus target price of $130.28, indicating a potential upside of 35.01%. Given NIKE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NIKE is more favorable than American Rebel.

This table compares American Rebel and NIKE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $16.03 million N/A N/A N/A N/A NIKE $51.22 billion 2.89 $5.07 billion $3.23 29.95

NIKE has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Profitability

This table compares American Rebel and NIKE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel N/A N/A N/A NIKE 9.90% 34.01% 12.95%

Summary

NIKE beats American Rebel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel

(Get Free Report)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through retailers, local specialty sports, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks. It also sells a line of performance equipment and accessories comprising bags, sport balls, socks, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment for sports activities under the NIKE brand; and various plastic products to other manufacturers. In addition, the company markets apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel; and licenses unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. It sells its products to footwear stores; sporting goods stores; athletic specialty stores; department stores; skate, tennis, and golf shops; and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores, digital platforms, independent distributors, licensees, and sales representatives. NIKE, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.