Analysts Set Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Price Target at $20.00

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.48). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

