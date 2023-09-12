Analysts Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Target Price at C$36.88

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.88.

Several research analysts have commented on SAP shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Veritas Investment Research set a C$31.00 target price on Saputo and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAP

Saputo Stock Up 1.1 %

Saputo Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$29.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68. The company has a market cap of C$12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.35. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$27.17 and a 12 month high of C$37.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Saputo

In other Saputo news, Director Joe Marsilii purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.94 per share, with a total value of C$139,700.00. In other Saputo news, Director Joe Marsilii purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.94 per share, with a total value of C$139,700.00. Also, Director Anna Lisa King sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.35, for a total value of C$56,692.00. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.