Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Amgen worth $334,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

AMGN traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.22. 508,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,697. The stock has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.53.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

