American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 7.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $177.56. 419,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,799. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.36. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.55 and a fifty-two week high of $262.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

