ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $48.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

In other ALX Oncology news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 7,345 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $47,889.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,248.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 13,511 shares of company stock worth $93,148 in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.72. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

