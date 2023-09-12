Altria Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 35,389 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 62% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,877 call options.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,283,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 102.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

