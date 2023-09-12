Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Akili in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Akili during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akili during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,056,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akili by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Social Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akili during the 4th quarter valued at $13,298,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akili during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKLI opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.20. Akili has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Akili had a negative return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 940.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Akili will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

