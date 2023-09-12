AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Gap Down to $61.79

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.79, but opened at $59.10. AerCap shares last traded at $59.43, with a volume of 3,398,957 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AER. Citigroup began coverage on AerCap in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 14.57%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

