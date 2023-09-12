Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Freshford Capital Management LLC

Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 173.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 524,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,596 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 6.9% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $44,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $880,055,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $742,922,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,383 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $92.23. The stock had a trading volume of 890,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

View Our Latest Report on ATVI

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.