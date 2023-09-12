70,371 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Acquired by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Intra-Cellular Therapies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $58.79. 19,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,996 shares of company stock worth $8,607,017. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.