195,000 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Purchased by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 195,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 620,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after buying an additional 479,411 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,067,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,798 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 153,198 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter.
Cousins Properties Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE CUZ opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.
Cousins Properties Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.
Cousins Properties Profile
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
