1,607 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,607 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,993,258. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.