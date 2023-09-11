Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XENE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $43.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

