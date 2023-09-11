Wexford Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wexford Capital LP decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,480 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:D traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.79. 1,328,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,310,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.