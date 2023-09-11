Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPL) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.36

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 1.362 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.25.

Westpac Banking Price Performance

About Westpac Banking

(Get Free Report)

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.