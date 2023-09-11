Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WES shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

WES stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.73 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

