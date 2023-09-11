West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Shares Gap Down to $403.86

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $403.86, but opened at $393.76. West Pharmaceutical Services shares last traded at $394.22, with a volume of 4,097 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WST. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.92.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $725,271.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total transaction of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,271.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $6,985,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,165.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,278,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,017,000 after buying an additional 36,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $5,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

