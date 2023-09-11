Wedbush Lowers Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target to $35.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Verint Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Stock Down 2.8 %

Verint Systems stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 29,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,120,385.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,474 shares in the company, valued at $39,919,698.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 29,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,120,385.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,474 shares in the company, valued at $39,919,698.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $53,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at $248,475.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,093 shares of company stock worth $3,766,148. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 96.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 89.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.