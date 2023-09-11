Wahed Invest LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wahed Invest LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% in the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 39.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,510. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $108.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

