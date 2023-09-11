Wahed Invest LLC Buys 65 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.0% of Wahed Invest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karani Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the first quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,326,681 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,263,000 after purchasing an additional 672,856 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.0% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.50 on Monday, hitting $557.86. The stock had a trading volume of 989,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,050. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $523.74 and a 200-day moving average of $436.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The company has a market capitalization of $254.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

