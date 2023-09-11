VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Sand Grove Capital Management LLP

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,249 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 89,216 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises 1.2% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 75.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of VMware by 101.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.23. 885,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.62. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 136.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

