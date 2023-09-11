VinFast Auto (VFS) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) is one of 658 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare VinFast Auto to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VinFast Auto and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto Competitors 111 569 825 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 54.04%. Given VinFast Auto’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto N/A $12.02 million 95.28 VinFast Auto Competitors $1.72 billion $29.87 million 55.92

This table compares VinFast Auto and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VinFast Auto’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A -43.68% 2.24% VinFast Auto Competitors -5.45% -90.21% 2.45%

Volatility and Risk

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto’s peers have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. The company operates as a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

