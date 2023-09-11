Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $370.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $367.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock opened at $343.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.75. The company has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $276.57 and a 1-year high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,705. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

