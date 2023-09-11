Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Vaxxinity Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VAXX opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $216.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.95. Vaxxinity has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.47.
Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaxxinity will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAXX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.
Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology, cardiovascular diseases, and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and VXX-301, an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.
