Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Vaxxinity Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VAXX opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $216.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.95. Vaxxinity has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaxxinity will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxxinity

Institutional Trading of Vaxxinity

In other news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $41,898.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,713,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,551,817.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAXX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology, cardiovascular diseases, and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and VXX-301, an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

