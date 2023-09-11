Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Decreased by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.87. 1,677,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.57 and a 200-day moving average of $211.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

