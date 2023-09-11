Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UNB opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNB. State Street Corp raised its position in Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

