The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.56.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manitowoc Trading Down 0.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTW opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.50. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.