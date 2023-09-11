The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.56.
MTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
NYSE:MTW opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $20.20.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.50. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
