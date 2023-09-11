The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $18.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAPA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 0.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NAPA opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.71 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Free Report

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.