Suvretta Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 207,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,963,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Capital One Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE COF traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.44. The stock had a trading volume of 198,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,858. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.11. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.