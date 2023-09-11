Suvretta Capital Management LLC Takes Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,210,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,666,000. 89bio makes up approximately 1.4% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in 89bio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 167.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETNB. BTIG Research increased their price target on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 89bio from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

In other news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

ETNB traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 99,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,734. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

